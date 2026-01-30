Evans underwent UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace Jan. 23 on his right elbow.

Evans missed several weeks during the second half of last season with right elbow inflammation, so it's possible he had UCL damage for a while that was only recently discovered. He will miss the entire 2026 season and, given the timing of the procedure, could get a late start to the 2027 campaign, as well. Evans had been likely to open the upcoming season at Triple-A Tacoma, but his absence is a blow to the Mariners' pitching depth. The 24-year-old posted a 4.32 ERA and 59:31 K:BB over 81.1 innings covering 15 starts and one relief outing last season.