Gilbert (4-4) took the win Sunday, allowing two hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over eight scoreless innings against Texas.

Gilbert generated 21 whiffs Sunday, punching out eight batters for the fourth time this season while blanking the Rangers. The 27-year-old has now gone deeper than six innings in three straight starts and has walked merely one batter across his last 33.2 innings. He's now tied with Corbin Burnes and Tanner Houck for the league lead with 12 quality starts and paces MLB with 98.1 innings pitched. Gilbert is lined up for a start in pitcher-friendly LoanDepot Park next weekend.