Castillo (6-8) suffered the loss Thursday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings against the Guardians. He struck out four.

Castillo entered the fifth with a 3-2 lead but with two outs, a walk preceded a home run by Andres Gimenez, then another walk paved the way for a Josh Naylor double that saddled Castillo with five runs allowed and left him on the hook for the loss. Following Castillo's start on June 2, he was on a 10-game stretch of allowing no more than two earned runs. However, his last three starts have been more of a mixed bag, having allowed 12 earned runs over his last 16 innings (6.75 ERA) including five runs allowed in two of his last three starts. He'll look to put things back together during his next start, scheduled to take place next week when the Mariners travel to Tampa to take on the Rays.