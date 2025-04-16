Castillo (1-2) yielded six runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.1 innings Tuesday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Reds.

Castillo was uncharacteristically bad Tuesday, coughing up a pair of runs through four innings before the Reds piled on four more in the fifth. He threw 54 of 95 pitches for strikes and has failed to complete six innings in three of his first four starts. Tuesday's rough outing was the first time he gave up more than five earned runs in a game since Aug. 4, 2023. Castillo's 2025 ERA ballooned to 4.22 with an 18:10 K:BB through 21.1 innings. His next start is lined up to be in Toronto this weekend.