Castillo pitched six innings in a no-decision against Texas on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Though he induced just two whiffs and fanned a season-low two batters, Castillo was sharp against the Rangers, as he didn't allow any extra-base hits and threw 58 of 88 pitches for strikes. Since allowing nine runs over 9.1 innings in a two-start span in mid-April, the veteran hurler has bounced back with two straight quality starts during which he has yielded just one run over 12 frames. The excellent pair of outings has brought Castillo's ERA back down to 3.29, though his 30:16 K:BB over 38.1 innings is mediocre.