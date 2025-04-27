Castillo (3-2) earned the win against the Marlins on Saturday after giving up one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

After giving up 10 hits to Toronto in his previous start, Castillo limited Miami to a third-inning single to secure his second consecutive victory. It's a small sample size of six starts, but the right-hander's average fastball velocity of 94.9 mph and a 7.8 K/9 this season would be the lowest of his big-league career. Still, Castillo has been mostly effective early in 2025 with a 3.62 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB across 32.1 innings.