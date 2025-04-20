Castillo (2-2) picked up the win Sunday at Toronto, yielding three runs on 10 hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Castillo walked away with his 75th career win despite giving up double-digit hits -- including four doubles -- for the first time since April 2, 2024. The veteran right-hander labored through 102 pitches and handed the game off to his bullpen, which allowed just one additional hit. Castillo has not been sharp to open the season, pitching to a 4.44 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB across 26.1 innings. He currently lines up for a home start against the Marlins next weekend.