Castillo (6-9) took the loss against the Rays on Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Castillo surrendered a leadoff home run to Yandy Diaz in the first inning and an RBI single to Jose Siri in the second. He responded with three scoreless frames but was pulled after walking two batters in the sixth. Both baserunners scored, resulting in the third time Castillo has yielded at least four earned runs in June. The 31-year-old owns a 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 100:30 K:BB over 99.2 innings this season and lines up to face the Orioles next week.