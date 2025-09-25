Castillo (11-8) earned the win Wednesday against the Rockies, allowing one run on one hit and one walk in 7.1 innings. He struck out 10.

Castillo helped propel the Mariners to an American League West division title, authoring one of his finest performances of the year. It was the first time this season that the right-hander piled up double-digit punchouts, and it was also his longest outing of the campaign. Castillo will be hoping to see most of his playoff action come at T-Mobile Park -- he'll close the regular season with a 2.60 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 17 home starts versus a 4.71 ERA and 1.46WHIP across 15 road appearances.