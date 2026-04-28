Castillo (0-2) took the loss Monday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings against Minnesota. He struck out three.

Castillo worked a clean first inning but struggled from there, allowing four runs in the third inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Kody Clemens. Known for his consistency with a career 3.61 ERA and just one full season above 4.00, Castillo is off to a rough start in 2026, posting a 6.35 ERA and 1.73 WHIP with opponents hitting .317 across 28.1 innings (six starts). He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against Kansas City.