Castillo (7-9) allowed a run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight over 6.2 innings to earn the win Friday over the Blue Jays.

Castillo earned his first quality start in four outings with this impressive performance. The only run on his line was a solo home run by Kevin Kiermaier in the sixth inning. Castillo is now at a 3.72 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 111:32 K:BB through 111.1 innings over 19 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Angels in a favorable matchup.