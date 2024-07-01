Castillo allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings Sunday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

The Twins struck early with a run in the first on two base hits. Castillo went on to retire 11 of the next 12 batters he faced but then ran into more trouble in the fifth, allowing a double and two more singles, which led to another pair of runs for the Twins. He was able to work his way through the inning, but his day would end there at 77 pitches. Castillo managed to not give up any free passes for the first time since May 12, though he's also failed to complete six innings in four of his last five starts. He still holds a respectable 3.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 103:30 K:BB in 104.2 innings and projects to take the mound again to kick off a weekend series with Toronto.