Gonzales (elbow) said upon his return from the All-Star break that his progress from a left flexor strain has been good, but he didn't elaborate any further, the team's official site reports.

The right-hander has been on the shelf since June 3 and was shut down from all activity for two weeks after meeting with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on June 26 in Los Angeles. There's no indication yet that Gonzales is inching closer to a throwing program, and he'll be in store for a lengthy rehab assignment whenever he does progress to that stage of his recovery.