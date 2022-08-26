Gonzales (9-12) allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Guardians.

Gonzales allowed his lone earned run of the game in the first inning, and he allowed only one hit across his final five frames of work. Due to his contact-heavy approach, Gonzales will continue to get inconsistent results, though he has now allowed through or fewer earned in three of his last four outings. For the season, he owns a 3.97 ERA and a 79:43 K:BB across 140.2 frames.