The Mariners selected Arroyo's contract from Triple-A Tacoma, and he's starting at second base and batting eighth Sunday against the A's.

The 21-year-old has made the transition to left field this season but has continued to see action at second base for Tacoma, and the latter position is where he'll make his MLB debut. Arroyo, who is one of Seattle's top prospects, opened the campaign with Double-A Arkansas before being promoted to Triple-A in early July, and he has posted an .830 OPS with 18 homers and 17 steals in 114 games between the two levels.