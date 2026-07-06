Mariners' Michael Arroyo: Promoted to Triple-A

The Mariners promoted Arroyo from Double-A Arkansas to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Daniel Kremer of MLB.com reports.

Arroyo earned a promotion to the Mariners' top minor-league affiliate after slashing .287/.364/.456 with 10 home runs and 13 stolen bases across 65 games at Arkansas. The 21-year-old has split time between second base and left field this season, two positions that are occupied by Cole Young and Randy Arozarena, respectively, in the majors. Arroyo is now one step away from his debut, but it might take an injury for him to be summoned to the big leagues in 2026.