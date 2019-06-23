Mariners' Mike Wright Jr.: Returns to big leagues
Wright's contract was purchased from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
Wright was designated for assignment in mid-May after recording an ugly 9.25 ERA in 24.1 innings. The Mariners will give him another shot to impress after he posted a 2.66 ERA in 20.1 frames at the Triple-A level.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Wright Jr.: Remains in organization•
-
Mariners' Mike Wright Jr.: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Mariners' Mike Wright Jr.: Rough Mariners tenure thus far•
-
Mariners' Mike Wright Jr.: Shipped to Seattle•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright Jr.: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright Jr.: Earns first save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.