The Giants traded Haniger (back), Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) and cash to the Mariners on Friday in exchange for Robbie Ray (elbow), Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Haniger is coming off a season in which he slashed .209/.266/.365 -- easily his worst season at the plate -- and missed most of the year due to oblique, forearm and back injuries. However, Haniger maintained an .817 OPS. during his first five-year stint with the Mariners, and the change of scenery could spark a return to form from the 33-year-old. Haniger will make $20 million this season and has a $15.5 million player option for 2025.