Haniger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday in a loss to the Angels.

Haniger accounted for Seattle's only run with a second-inning solo blast to center field. He'd been struggling coming into the contest, batting a meager .130 through 10 contests in July and an even more meager .098 over his previous 18 games overall. Still. Haniger has consistently been in the Mariners' lineup of late due in part to injuries to Julio Rodriguez (ankle) and Dominic Canzone (thigh).