Haniger (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday.
Haniger tested positive for COVID-19 on April 16 and spent a week and a half away from the team. Although he rejoined the Mariners on Tuesday, he required several days of workouts to return to 100 percent. However, the 31-year-old should be back in action for Friday's series opener in Miami, and he'll reclaim his role as the everyday right fielder. Prior to his absence, Haniger hit .176 with three homers, seven RBI and three runs over eight appearances.
