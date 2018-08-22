Detwiler had his contract selected by the Mariners on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Detwiler was scratched from his scheduled start with Triple-A Tacoma to join the Mariners, who scratched Tuesday's starter Mike Leake (illness). Reliever Nick Vincent will make his first major-league start, while Detwiler seems the likely option to cover some innings, depending how the game unfolds.