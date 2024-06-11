Stanek (4-1) got the win over the White Sox on Monday, allowing two hits and recording three strikeouts over a scoreless ninth inning.

Stanek got a couple of days to rest his arm and clear his head after taking a loss against the Royals in a 24-pitch outing Saturday, and the veteran was able to bounce back during a laborious but successful ninth inning. The right-hander worked around a pair of singles he allowed to Oscar Colas and Nicky Lopez by recording swinging strikeouts of Korey Lee, Corey Julks and Luis Robert. Stanek then became the pitcher of record when Cal Raleigh slugged a walk-off grand slam in the home half of the final frame, capping off the reliever's sixth scoreless effort in the last seven outings with a victory.