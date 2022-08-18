Haggerty went 0-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Even on the rare occasions these days when he doesn't hit safely, Haggerty still seems to find a way to contribute. Working out of the No. 9 spot Wednesday, the veteran outfielder was plunked in the third inning, stole second base and eventually came around to score on Mitch Haniger's single. Haggerty has been complementing a red-hot bat with some solid stolen-base production of late, as he's now swiped three bags in the last four games.