Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Remains out Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Haggerty (finger) isn't starting Tuesday's game in Detroit.
This will be Haggerty's fourth straight game on the bench as he recovers from a finger injury. Mitch Haniger is the right fielder and Carlos Santana the designated hitter Tuesday.
