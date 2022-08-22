Haggerty (shoulder) came off the bench and contributed a pair of stolen bases in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics.

Though he was scratched from the lineup in advance of the series finale with a sore left shoulder, Haggerty was still available off the bench in a pinch-running capacity. He ended up delivering value in that capacity for fantasy managers in weekly leagues who had Haggerty in lineups, as the 28-year-old turned in his third and fourth stolen bases of the week. Assuming the shoulder isn't bothering him too much when he takes batting practice following Monday's off day, Haggerty could be back in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener with the Nationals.