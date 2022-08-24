Mariners manager Scott Servais said that Haggerty (shoulder), who remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, is feeling good after swinging in the batting cage Tuesday with a fungo bat, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Though he's not starting for the fourth game in a row while managing a sore left shoulder, Haggerty is available off the bench Wednesday. Servais suggested that Haggerty could be an option as a pinch hitter, after the 28-year-old's most recent appearance since sustaining the shoulder injury came as a pinch runner in Sunday's loss to the Athletics.