Haggerty (shoulder), who entered Thursday's win over the Guardians as a pinch runner, could be back in the starting lineup at some point during the weekend, the Associated Press reports.

Manager Scott Servais relayed the details on Haggerty's potential return date, following back-to-back games where the hot-hitting outfielder was able to make in-game appearances despite being out of the lineup. Haggerty also checked into two games versus the Athletics on Saturday and Sunday as a defensive replacement and in a pinch-running capacity, respectively, after hurting the shoulder, but his re-entry into the starting nine would naturally be the ideal development for fantasy managers that have been benefitting from the 28-year-old's productive bat.