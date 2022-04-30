Fairchild was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Fairchild was traded from Arizona to Seattle last weekend, and he went 7-for-16 with a homer, four runs and three RBI over four appearances in Tacoma. However, he'll now join the major-league club to provide depth in the outfield after Mitch Haniger (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

