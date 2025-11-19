The Mariners designated Saucedo for assignment Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old lefty will end up as the roster casualty necessary to make room for Alex Hoppe, who was acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Red Sox. Saucedo struggled to get going in 2025, turning in a 7.43 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 13.1 innings with the Mariners. He posted a 2.75 ERA in 19.2 frames at Triple-A Tacoma, however, which may be enough for another team to put in a waiver claim on him.