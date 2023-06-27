Dollard has been sidelined with a shoulder impingement at Triple-A Tacoma since April 26 and isn't slated to return until mid-July at the earliest, Baseball America reports.

The 137th overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, Dollard has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the organizational ranks, landing at the Triple-A Level after just two professional seasons. However, the right-hander's stint with the Rainiers thus far has spanned a scant 8.1 innings over three starts, with Dollard going no further than 3.2 frames in any of those outings and pitching to a 7.56 ERA and 1.48 WHIP. Given the length of time he'll have missed by the time he does make his return, Dollard appears set to not only finish this season with Tacoma, but begin 2024 there as well.