Dollard will have labrum surgery and is out for the rest of the season, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Dollard has been out since April 26 and will now officially be sidelined until 2024. The 24-year-old right-handed prospect was incredible in Double-A in 2022, but he will finish 2023 with a 7.56 ERA and 1.48 WHIP through just 8.1 innings with Triple-A Tacoma. Dollard will most likely return to Tacoma when he returns in 2024 with a chance to crack the majors at some point next season.