Trammell left Tuesday's game against the Orioles with a right hamstring strain, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

He suffered the injury while failing to beat out a double play with the bases loaded during the fourth inning, and he didn't take the field for the following frame. Trammell suffered a similar injury to the same hamstring while with Triple-A Tacoma in April, which sidelined him for over a month.

