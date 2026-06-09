Mariners' Teddy McGraw: Debuts at Double-A

McGraw (elbow) struck out a batter and allowed one hit and one walk over one inning in his debut Friday for Double-A Arkansas after being assigned to the affiliate Thursday following his activation from High-A Everett's 7-day injured list.

After opening the season on the shelf while recovering from an elbow issue, McGraw looked sharp during his rehab assignment, yielding just one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters across eight innings over six appearances between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Single-A Inland Empire. The right-hander worked as a starter at Everett last season, but he'll bypass a return to High-A and looks set to continue his development out of the bullpen at Double-A.