McGraw (elbow) will move to the bullpen this year, MLB Pipeline reports.

McGraw has already had two Tommy John surgeries and more elbow trouble has limited him to just 8.2 professional innings -- all coming in August of 2024. Per the Pipeline scouting report, McGraw has avoided surgery this time around and there is "cautious optimism" about him getting his career going with a move to the bullpen. McGraw has electric stuff, so he could be a late-inning weapon if he can put his arm trouble behind him.