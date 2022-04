Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Royals on Saturday.

The veteran backstop continued to rip the cover off the ball in Saturday's 13-run breakout, authoring his first multi-hit effort since his first start of the season. Murphy has made the most of his seven appearances thus far, producing a .421 average and 1.174 OPS across his first 24 plate appearances.