Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double, solo home run and an additional run scored in a win over the Marlins on Monday.

Drawing his second start in three games with left-hander Jesus Luzardo on the mound for the Marlins, Murphy continued the extra-base-hit barrage that's been his trademark during his sparse opportunities this season. The veteran's eighth double of the season came off Luzardo, while his 408-foot shot to center in the eighth provided the final run of the game for either club. Ten of Murphy's 17 hits on the season have gone for extra bases, and his current .233 average represents his highest figure in the category since May 20.