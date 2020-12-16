Murphy is fully healed from his foot injury and participating in full workouts, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Murphy missed the entire 2020 season due to a lingering foot injury, but he's fully recovered and will be ready to participate in spring training. The 29-year-old is expected to operate in a timeshare with Luis Torrens in 2021 since Torrens performed well after being acquired by the Mariners at the trade deadline last year.
