Murphy (shoulder) will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Murphy sustained his shoulder injury in early May and suffered a setback several weeks later. The 31-year-old started to ramp up his rehab process recently after being shut down and received a PRP injection, but he'll ultimately require a procedure that will force him to miss the remainder of the season. Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens should continue to serve as the Mariners' top two options behind the dish.

More News