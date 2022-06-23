Murphy (shoulder) will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Murphy sustained his shoulder injury in early May and suffered a setback several weeks later. The 31-year-old started to ramp up his rehab process recently after being shut down and received a PRP injection, but he'll ultimately require a procedure that will force him to miss the remainder of the season. Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens should continue to serve as the Mariners' top two options behind the dish.