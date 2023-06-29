Murphy went 3-for-3 in a loss to the Nationals on Wednesday.

The veteran backstop drew the start against left-hander Patrick Corbin and authored his first three-hit game of the season and seventh multi-hit effort overall. Murphy's appearance in the starting nine was only his second in the last 10 games as Cal Raleigh continues to command the majority of playing time behind the dish. However, Murphy has been progressively more productive in recent opportunities, now having hit safely in four of his last five starts and raising his average 44 points to .259 in the process.