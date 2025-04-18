The Mariners optioned Taylor to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Taylor started the season on the 15-day injured list due to a right lat strain he suffered in spring training. He was activated from the IL on Monday, but in his 2025 debut against the Reds on Wednesday he allowed three runs on three hits while failing to record an out. Taylor could get a call back up to the majors when the Mariners need right-handed depth out of the bullpen. Seattle selected the contract of Casey Lawrence from Tacoma in a corresponding move.