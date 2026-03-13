The Mariners optioned Taylor to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Taylor entered spring training competing for a depth spot in the Mariners' bullpen but will open the 2026 season in Triple-A. He spent most of the 2025 season in the minors but did appear in eight regular-season games for Seattle, though he posted a 12.15 ERA and 2.55 WHIP over 6.2 innings. Taylor should get a call up to the majors when the Mariners need an extra arm out of the bullpen.