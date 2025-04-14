The Mariners reinstated Taylor (lat) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Taylor has been cleared to make his 2025 debut with Seattle after he suffered a right lat strain early in spring training that resulted in him being shelved to begin the campaign. He proved his health over his four-appearance rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma over the past couple of weeks, covering 3.1 innings while striking out four batters and allowing three earned runs on seven hits and no walks. Taylor supplied a 3.72 ERA and 1.14 WHIP and gathered six holds over 21 appearances with Seattle in 2024, but he may be limited to middle-relief work initially as he returns from the lat injury.