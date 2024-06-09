France, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, has a slight hairline fracture in his right heel, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

France was seen in a walking boot Saturday after sustaining the injury on a hit-by-pitch Friday against Kansas City. While there is no exact timeline on his recovery, the 29-year-old first baseman will likely be on the injured list beyond the 10-day minimum. Before the heel fracture, France was slashing .251/.329/.403 with seven home runs and 27 RBI over 237 plate appearances. The Mariners selected Tyler Locklear from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move, and he will start at first base and bat seventh in Sunday's series finale against Royals southpaw Cole Ragans.