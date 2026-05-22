Mariners' Victor Robles: Activated from injured list

The Mariners activated Robles (pectoral) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

In a corresponding move, Seattle optioned Connor Joe to Triple-A Tacoma. Robles hasn't played at the big-league level since April 6 due to a strained right pec. He appeared in 12 games with Tacoma on a rehab assignment and slashed .256/.389/.349 with four doubles, seven RBI, 10 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 9:13 BB:K across 54 plate appearances. He's likely to see most of his at-bats against lefties with the Mariners.