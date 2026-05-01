Mariners' Victor Robles: Beginning rehab assignment Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robles (pectoral) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
A strained right pectoral sent Robles to the injured list April 8, and he's now been cleared to return to a game environment after a few weeks of ramping up baseball activity. It's unclear exactly how long the Mariners plan to keep the 28-year-old in the minors, though he isn't expected to require a lengthy rehab assignment.
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