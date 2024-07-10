Robles entered Tuesday's win over the Padres as a defensive replacement for Dominic Canzone (groin) in the bottom of the fifth inning and went 1-for-2 with an RBI double.
Robles initially slotted into Canzone's right field spot before shifting to center in the bottom of the eighth. The veteran doubled home Cal Raleigh in the ninth inning for the final run of the night as well, and he could be in line for some spot starts if Canzone needs some down time due to his injury.
