default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Robles isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Rockies.

Robles will get a breather Thursday after going 0-for-8 with an RBI and three runs scored over his last three contests. His absence will give Dominic Canzone a start in right field, moving Jorge Polanco into the DH spot and putting Leo Rivas at second base.

More News