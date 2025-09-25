Mariners' Victor Robles: On bench Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robles isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Rockies.
Robles will get a breather Thursday after going 0-for-8 with an RBI and three runs scored over his last three contests. His absence will give Dominic Canzone a start in right field, moving Jorge Polanco into the DH spot and putting Leo Rivas at second base.
