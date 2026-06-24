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Mariners' Victor Robles: Playing time likely to take hit

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Robles is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

He had started in eight of Seattle's last nine games, but Robles' run of regular playing time looks to have come to an end. Robles benefited from Randy Arozarena (hamstring), Luke Raley (illness) and Dominic Canzone (hamstring) all missing time of late, but the three players will all be included in the same lineup Wednesday for the first time since June 12. Moving forward, Robles will likely draw most of his starts versus left-handed pitching while filling the short side of a platoon with either Raley or Canzone.

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