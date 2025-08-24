Robles went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Robles saw his first big-league action since April 6, making his return from a shoulder fracture. He was off to a hot start at the plate prior to the injury, but he likely won't have much time to build momentum in the near future, as he's still facing a 10-game suspension for throwing his bat at a pitcher during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. Robles can continue to play until MLB rules on his appeal, and he figures to see time in right field while Dominic Canzone (arm) is bothered by an injury. Should Robles' suspension begin before Canzone is healthy, Luke Raley would be next in line for playing time in the corner outfield.