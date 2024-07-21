Robles went 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run in an loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Robles drew another start in right field and eventually shifted over to left while notably working out of the No. 2 spot in the order for the first time. The hot-hitting veteran reached double digits in stolen bases for the third time in his career with his pair of swipes, his second multi-steal tally in the last three games. Robles is surging at the plate over the last eight games as well, hitting .444 (8-for-18) with three extra-base hits, two RBI, three walks, five total steals, a hit-by-pitch and four runs in that span. It remains to be seen if Saturday's lineup slotting is an outlier or is replicated in coming days, but Robles' run-scoring opportunities would figure to rise if the latter proves true.